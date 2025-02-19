ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Latham, Young hand New Zealand triumph in opener match against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan 260 all out, 47.2 overs while chasing 321-run target against New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Tom Latham and Will Young smashed centuries to ensure New Zealand’s 60-run triumph over hosts Pakistan in the opening fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday night.

After being asked bat first, New Zealand posted 320-5 in the allotted 50 overs and restricted Pakistan to 260 all out in 47.2 overs with Will O’Rourke (3-47), Mitchell Santner (3-66) and Matt Henry (2-25) sharing eight wickets among them.

Opening batter Young, hit 12 fours and one six, faced 113 balls for his 107 runs and also shared a valuable 118-run stand for the fourth wicket with fellow centurion Latham. The duo came together when New Zealand had lost three scalps for 73 runs in 16.2 overs.

Player of the match Latham remained unbeaten in his 118-run knock off 104 balls. Batting at No.5, the left hander struck 10 fours and three sixes in his 8th One-day International century.

Young, who smashed his fourth ODI century, departed in the 38th over before Glenn Phillips joined forces with Latham for a 125-run fifth-wicket stand. Phillips raced his way to a 39-ball 61 smashing three fours and four sixes before falling in the last over.

New Zealand ransacked 113 runs in the last 10 overs losing one wicket. For Pakistan Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.

In turn, Pakistan lost Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan early as they finished the first powerplay with 22-2 on the board. Fakhar Zaman, who came in at No.4 due to a muscular sprain sustained earlier while fielding, was castled by Michael Bracewell in the 21st over with 69 runs on the board.

Babar Azam (64, 90b, 6x4s, 1x6) and Salman Ali Agha stitched a 59-ball 58-run stand before New Zealand struck thrice in a space of four over to leave Pakistan reeling at 153-6 in 34 overs.

Khushdil Shah, batting at No.7, fought back with 10 fours and one six in his 49-ball 69 but in vain as O’Rourke removed him in the 44th over. Haris Rauf (19, 11b, 3x6s), Shaheen Shah Afridi (14, 13b, 1x6) and Naseem Shah (13, 15b, 1x6) contributed with a handful of boundaries but in vain as the hosts fell 60 runs short.

Pakistan will play their next Group A match against India at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday, 23 February. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 2pm PKT.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke.

Scores in brief

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs at the National Stadium, Karachi

New Zealand 320-5, 50 overs (Tom Latham 118 not out, Will Young 107, Glenn Phillips 61; Naseem Shah 2-63, Haris Rauf 2-83)

Pakistan 260 all out, 47.2 overs (Khushdil Shah 69, Babar Azam 64, Salman Ali Agha 42, Fakhar Zaman 24; Will O’Rourke 3-47, Mitchell Santner 3-66, Matt Henry 2-25)

Player of the match – Tom Latham (New Zealand)