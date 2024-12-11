Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Matter Likely To Be Decided This Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 02:19 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

Sources say PCB officials are in Dubai and holding talks with ICC executive body

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) The matter of the Champions Trophy which has been pending due to stubbornness of Indian is likely to be decided this week, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the negotiations regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 are underway as senior officials of the PCB are currently in Dubai and are actively participating in the process.

They said that the PCB is continuing talks with the ICC at the executive level and that Pakistan has not backed down from its Fusion model.

The sources further said that the negotiations are being conducted under the guidance and directives of the top PCB officials, and there is a strong likelihood that a decision regarding the Champions Trophy would be made this week.

It may be mentioned here that several matters have been delayed due to the uncertainty surrounding the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025.

