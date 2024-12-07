ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Delay on part of Indian authorities causes postponement of crucial meeting on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The ICC meeting regarding the hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025 has been postponed yet again.

The sources said that the meeting, scheduled for Saturday (today), was expected to finalize matters related to the tournament’s hosting and schedule.

However, it has now been reported that the meeting has been delayed once more.

The sources said that the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) is due to provide its response to ICC on additional demands after consulting its government.

However, the BCCI has yet to respond. The delay on the part of the Indian authorities caused postponement of the meeting.

Pakistan remains firm in its stance.

The sources said that holding the meeting is deemed unproductive as the matter is in its final stages while no response was given by the Indian authorities in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that the ICC had already postponed two prior meetings on the Champions Trophy, primarily due to Pakistan’s firm hosting stance and India’s characteristic intransigence.