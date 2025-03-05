Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Opt To Bat First Against South Africa In Second Semi-final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:38 PM

Both New Zealand and South Africa are playing second semi-final match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) New Zealand on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The second semi-final match is being played Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that the pitch looks good, and they would try to score well. He added that they have played matches here in the Tri-Nation series.

Today's winning team will play the final of the event against India in Dubai on Sunday.

In the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 played in Dubai, India defeated Australia by 4 wickets.

Before the match, in a press conference in Lahore, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that they are ready for the challenge, and reaching the final is more important. He also mentioned that he has the experience of playing in Lahore.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) arranged a free iftar for spectators coming to Gaddafi Stadium today.

According to details, spectators can show their tickets to receive an iftar box containing dates, juice, and mini pizza, and they will also be able to buy other food items from the food stalls inside the stadium.

Squads:

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi


New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Will O'Rourke

