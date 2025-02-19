- Home
- Sports
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s Aerial Display Captivates Spectators Before Start Before Pakistan Vs New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:14 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari takes part in the inaugural ceremony with First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at National Bank Cricket Stadium
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Before the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi, the Pakistan Air Force's spectacular flypast mesmerized the spectators.
A breathtaking aerial display was presented by the Pakistan Air Force before the match's commencement. A large number of cricket fans gathered at the stadium to witness this historic occasion.
President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest at the event, accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Zardari.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them on the renovation and beautification efforts carried out at the National Stadium.
Before the opening match of the Champions Trophy, the national anthems of both teams were played. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, was specially invited for the occasion.
The aerial display, which lasted for three minutes, witnessed the Pakistan Air Force's Sherdil team soaring through the sky, painting the air with the colors of the Pakistani flag and saluting the nation.
The Sherdil team while demonstrating exceptional professional skills executed the impressive Shaheen Break maneuver.
JF-17, F-16, and Sherdil aircraft energized the crowd while the foolproof security arrangements were ensured for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
During the opening show, the PAF aircraft conducted a special march past, and won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup.
In order to ensure top-notch facilities for teams and fans, Pakistan upgraded Karachi's National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan ..2 minutes ago
-
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years2 hours ago
-
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener3 hours ago
-
FJWU Athletes receive Bronze Medals in Intervarsity Judo Championship3 hours ago
-
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour16 hours ago
-
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland16 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results16 hours ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament17 hours ago
-
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament18 hours ago
-
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title18 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy title defence kicks off tomorrow18 hours ago
-
Hosting Champions Trophy, a historic occasion for Pakistan: Rizwan18 hours ago