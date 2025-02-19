Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s Aerial Display Captivates Spectators Before Start Before Pakistan Vs New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:14 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan Vs New Zealand

President Asif Ali Zardari takes part in the inaugural ceremony with First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at National Bank Cricket Stadium

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Before the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi, the Pakistan Air Force's spectacular flypast mesmerized the spectators.

A breathtaking aerial display was presented by the Pakistan Air Force before the match's commencement. A large number of cricket fans gathered at the stadium to witness this historic occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest at the event, accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Zardari.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them on the renovation and beautification efforts carried out at the National Stadium.

Before the opening match of the Champions Trophy, the national anthems of both teams were played. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, was specially invited for the occasion.

The aerial display, which lasted for three minutes, witnessed the Pakistan Air Force's Sherdil team soaring through the sky, painting the air with the colors of the Pakistani flag and saluting the nation.

The Sherdil team while demonstrating exceptional professional skills executed the impressive Shaheen Break maneuver.

JF-17, F-16, and Sherdil aircraft energized the crowd while the foolproof security arrangements were ensured for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the opening show, the PAF aircraft conducted a special march past, and won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup.

In order to ensure top-notch facilities for teams and fans, Pakistan upgraded Karachi's National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Asif Ali Zardari World ICC Rawalpindi March May 2017 Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 minutes ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

31 minutes ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

46 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

1 hour ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

1 hour ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

1 hour ago
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

3 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports