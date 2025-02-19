ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan Vs New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari takes part in the inaugural ceremony with First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at National Bank Cricket Stadium

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Before the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi, the Pakistan Air Force's spectacular flypast mesmerized the spectators.

A breathtaking aerial display was presented by the Pakistan Air Force before the match's commencement. A large number of cricket fans gathered at the stadium to witness this historic occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest at the event, accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Zardari.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them on the renovation and beautification efforts carried out at the National Stadium.

Before the opening match of the Champions Trophy, the national anthems of both teams were played. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, was specially invited for the occasion.

The aerial display, which lasted for three minutes, witnessed the Pakistan Air Force's Sherdil team soaring through the sky, painting the air with the colors of the Pakistani flag and saluting the nation.

The Sherdil team while demonstrating exceptional professional skills executed the impressive Shaheen Break maneuver.

JF-17, F-16, and Sherdil aircraft energized the crowd while the foolproof security arrangements were ensured for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the opening show, the PAF aircraft conducted a special march past, and won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup.

In order to ensure top-notch facilities for teams and fans, Pakistan upgraded Karachi's National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.