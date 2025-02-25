ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Team’s Brand Value Likely To Take A Major Hit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:56 PM
Attracting fans to stadium has become a difficult task after exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) Pakistan cricket team’s brand value is likely to take a major hit after poor performance and early elimination from the first round in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
India media while citing a Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) official revealed that with the home side's exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 attracting the fans to the stadium has become a difficult task.
The report, quoting the official, mentioned that there would be several key issues including ticket sales as the interest of fans has waned due to the home side’s early exit.
Despite the passion for cricket, it would not be easy to market Pakistan cricket as a brand in the future.
According to the sources, the report claimed that due to the hosting of the ICC event, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi did not focus on the Champions Trophy team which resulted in Pakistan’s elimination from the tournament.
The report further stated that with Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, the team's brand value suffered a major blow which may also have an impact on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the interest of fans, sponsors, advertisers and broadcasters is expected to decrease.
