ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial match against India

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Pakistan team could not even play the full 50 overs and was dismissed for just 241 runs in the crucial match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against arch-rival India at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan not only failed in all three departments but the batsmen also turned the ODI into a Test match, making a century of dot balls in the first 161 balls of the innings.

The batsmen made good use of the powerplay for dot balls and spent time by playing in a slow and ticking manner.

Imam made 10 runs off 26 balls, Saud Shakeel scored 62 runs off 76 balls, and Mohammad Rizwan made 46 runs off 77 balls while Babar Azam could only score 23 runs off 26 balls.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, Pakistan faced 147 dot balls in their innings.

This was not much different from the match against New Zealand, where Pakistan played 161 dot balls in 47.2 overs of the opening match.

There was not much difference between Pakistan and India in terms of dot balls. Pakistan’s innings had 49.33% dot balls while India’s margin was 47.84%.

However, India surpassed Pakistan in terms of boundaries. India scored 42.62% of its runs through boundaries, while Pakistan's percentage was 30.71%.