ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2025) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (today).

The high voltage encounter between arch rivals is being played in Dubai.

The match is due to start in Dubai, with the match starting at 2:00pm.

This will be the third match in Group A.

Previously, Pakistan suffered a defeat against New Zealand, while India secured a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

There is no reserve day for the Pakistan-India group match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For Pakistan, this is a do-or-die situation—losing would mean elimination from the tournament, while a victory would keep their hopes alive for the semi-finals.

Across Pakistan, the large screens have been set up in major cities like Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to allow fans to watch the high-stakes encounter llive.

The Indian cricket fans consider their team strong contenders for the Champions Trophy 2025 while Pakistan supporters hope for a strong comeback under Rizwan’s leadership.

Squads:

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan, 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyan Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami