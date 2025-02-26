ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor performance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Big players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf may be at risk to retain their spots in squad, say sources

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started deliberations on the team’s future strategy after Pakistan’s poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the sources said on Wednesday.

“The senior players who have been relying on the past performances now face an uncertain future,” said the sources, adding that retaining spots in the squad became increasingly difficult for Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Additionally, Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir is also at serious risk of being dropped.

The cricket experts questioned why senior players continue to be part of the squad despite their poor performances, especially when Pakistan has seen four chairmen, eight coaches and 26 selectors change over the past three years.

The sources said that one of the biggest challenges for PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the board officials is dismantling an alleged player group that reportedly uses blackmail tactics to influence decisions. The sources suggested that a group of seven to eight players has formed a strong lobby, creating difficulties for the board.

According to the sources, after Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 was finalized, the PCB suggested that the selection committee reconsider the squad at least twice. However, the selectors and captain Mohammad Rizwan ignored the recommendations.

The sources said that upon Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s directive, the selectors held a 90-minute meeting at the National Academy’s boardroom. They were advised to make two to three changes to the squad and include an additional spinner. However, the selectors refused to alter their stance.

Before the crucial match against India, the PCB officials suggested that Usman Khan should open the innings instead of Imam-ul-Haq, given Usman’s experience of playing in UAE conditions.

However, both Mohammad Rizwan and the selectors stood firm on their decision and refused to make the change.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi returned to Islamabad from Dubai on Monday night. Sources reveal that while he had encouraged the team during the chartered flight to Dubai, the return journey was marked by silence.

Currently, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is focusing on the Champions Trophy, after which the Pakistan team will travel to New Zealand for a white-ball series. The first T20 match is scheduled for March 16 in Christchurch.

The sources said that while immediate overhauls are unlikely, team changes are inevitable. Decisions regarding the selection committee and other key PCB positions will be made after the New Zealand tour.

Additionally, head coach Aaqib Javed is reportedly interested in taking over as the National Cricket Academy’s director. The current director, Nadeem Khan, is expected to join a PSL franchise next month.