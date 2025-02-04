ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams for practice matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday planned to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams for practice matche ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In order to provide the guest teams participating in the Champions Trophy with a chance to practice before the mega event begins, the PCB decided to form three different squads of Pakistan Shaheens.

The sources said that Pakistan Shaheens teams would play against the teams participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, which would allow domestic players to gain experience playing alongside international cricketers while also giving the guest teams the opportunity to practice.

According to the board's plan, one Pakistan Shaheens team would play practice matches in Karachi, another in Lahore, and the third in Dubai.

On the other hand, the teams from New Zealand and South Africa, participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, would get the chance to practice against Pakistan in the tri-nation series. The series would begin with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB would hold an inauguration ceremony following the upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium.