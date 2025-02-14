Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize Money For Teams In Dollars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:14 PM

A total of $6.9 million will be distributed in tournament while winning team will receive $2.24 million and runner-up will be awarded $1.12 million

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The statement said that the total prize money for the ICC Champions Trophy has been increased by 53% compared to the previous edition.

The two teams losing in the semi-finals will receive $560,000 each, while teams will earn $34,000 for every group-stage victory.

The teams finishing in fifth and sixth place will get $350,000 while the seventh-placed team will receive $140,000.

Besides it, each team participating in the event will be given $125,000.

It may be mentioned here that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 while India will play its matches in Dubai.

