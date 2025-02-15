ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

(@Abdulla99267510)

Several teams will be missing their key players due to unfortunate circumstances

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with eight teams gearing up for the highly anticipated tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, the multiple players have been ruled out due to injuries and other reasons, including some star players who were crucial for their teams.

Key Players Missing ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

The 22-year-old Pakistani batsman has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained during the Test series against South Africa.

His absence is a major setback for host nation Pakistan, as he had proven to be a key player, scoring three centuries in just nine ODIs.

With Pakistan aiming to defend their title, the team will have to rework their strategy in his absence.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will also miss the tournament due to an ongoing back injury, which he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Bumrah was in excellent form, making this a significant blow for India, who will now rely on less-experienced pacer Harshit Rana as his replacement.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Australia, the defending World Cup champions, has suffered the most setbacks, with five key players ruled out before the tournament.

Most notably, captain Pat Cummins has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. In his absence, Steve Smith will lead the team.

Cummins' absence will affect both Australia’s bowling attack and leadership.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Australia’s top fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Starc is known for delivering in high-pressure matches, and his absence could significantly weaken Australia’s bowling lineup.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Another key Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood, has been ruled out due to an injury.

He played a crucial role in Australia’s 2023 World Cup victory, especially in the semi-finals and final, and his absence will leave Australia relying on a less-experienced pace attack under Steve Smith.

Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has retired from ODI cricket to focus on T20s, leaving Australia without his services for the Champions Trophy.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Another key all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, has also been ruled out due to fitness issues.

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje suffered a back injury, ruling him out of the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Following Nortje’s injury, Gerald Coetzee was called up but sustained a thigh injury during training, also ruling him out.

With two key pacers missing, South Africa’s bowling attack will now heavily rely on Kagiso Rabada.

Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan’s rising spin bowler M. Ghazanfar has been ruled out due to a fractured bone, keeping him out for four months.

Jacob Bethell (England)

England’s young all-rounder Jacob Bethell suffered a hamstring injury during an ODI series against India, ruling him out of his first major ICC tournament.

His replacement is Tom Banton, but Bethell’s batting and spin bowling would have been a valuable asset for England.

Ben Sears (New Zealand)

New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Karachi, ruling him out of the tournament.

His replacement in the squad is Jacob Duffy.

Tournament outlook

With so many key players missing, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be even more unpredictable. The teams will have to rely on their replacements, and new faces will have a chance to shine on the big stage.

The tournament will kick off with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19, 2025 in Karachi.