ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa Set 316-run Target For Afghanistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Third match of ICC Champions Trophy is being played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi today
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) South Africa on Friday set a target of 316 runs for Afghanistan to chase in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.
South Africa scored 315 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 50 overs.
Aiden Markram remained unbeaten with 52 runs while Wiaan Mulder scored 12 not out.
South Africa lost their first wicket at a total of 28 runs in 5.1 overs when Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for 11. At a total of 157, Temba Bavuma was out after scoring 58 runs.
Ryan Rickelton was the third South African batter to be dismissed after playing a brilliant innings of 103 runs before being run out.
Rassie van der Dussen scored 52 runs while David Miller made 14. Marco Jansen was dismissed without scoring.
For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi took two wickets while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad picked up one wicket each.
Earlier, South African Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. He stated that the pitch looked different from the usual ones in Pakistan, and he was unsure how it would behave.
“We need to assess the wicket but hopefully we can put up a good score on the board,” he added.
The South African captain expressed confidence in his bowling attack, saying that the consistency has been their strength. He also mentioned that they were playing with only one spinner.
Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said that had they won the toss, they would have opted to bowl as well.
“We played quality cricket against South Africa in Sharjah. We have some top-class spinners in our squad,” said the captain. He further added that they aimed to take early wickets and restrict South Africa to a low total.
Playing XIs:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals
ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..
SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium
Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..
PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan4 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium49 minutes ago
-
Omar, Noor grab deaf event titles of National Tenpin Bowling3 hours ago
-
Int’l athletes arrive in Islamabad for SAFF Cross Country4 hours ago
-
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates5 hours ago
-
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced5 hours ago
-
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy19 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - 1st update19 hours ago
-
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy19 hours ago
-
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v India Champions Trophy scores20 hours ago
-
Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title20 hours ago