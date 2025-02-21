ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Third match of ICC Champions Trophy is being played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi today

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) South Africa on Friday set a target of 316 runs for Afghanistan to chase in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

South Africa scored 315 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Aiden Markram remained unbeaten with 52 runs while Wiaan Mulder scored 12 not out.

South Africa lost their first wicket at a total of 28 runs in 5.1 overs when Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for 11. At a total of 157, Temba Bavuma was out after scoring 58 runs.

Ryan Rickelton was the third South African batter to be dismissed after playing a brilliant innings of 103 runs before being run out.

Rassie van der Dussen scored 52 runs while David Miller made 14. Marco Jansen was dismissed without scoring.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi took two wickets while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmad picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, South African Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. He stated that the pitch looked different from the usual ones in Pakistan, and he was unsure how it would behave.

“We need to assess the wicket but hopefully we can put up a good score on the board,” he added.

The South African captain expressed confidence in his bowling attack, saying that the consistency has been their strength. He also mentioned that they were playing with only one spinner.

Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said that had they won the toss, they would have opted to bowl as well.

“We played quality cricket against South Africa in Sharjah. We have some top-class spinners in our squad,” said the captain. He further added that they aimed to take early wickets and restrict South Africa to a low total.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.