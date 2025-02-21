Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict Guidelines For Spectators At Dubai Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:51 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

Rules have been prominently displayed on large posters near stadium’s ticket counters and public parking areas in Dubai

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Excitement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai is at its peak but the spectators at the Dubai Cricket Stadium have been issued strict guidelines.

The rules have been prominently displayed on large posters near the stadium’s ticket counters and public parking areas.

The cricket fans have been warned not to turn the stadium into a political rally. The large banners outside the Dubai cricket stadium clearly state: “Leave your political views, slogans, posters and banners at home!”

Authorities, perhaps considering the “creativity” of cricket fans, have included some unusual prohibited items on their list—items that are virtually impossible to find in Dubai. Spectators have been strictly instructed not to bring any weapons, knives, bombs, or firearms into the stadium.

Amused by the pictorial warnings on the posters, some fans joked, “Forget bombs—will we even be allowed to bring a water bottle in true ‘Sarfraz’ style?”

No outside food but special considerations for children

Water bottles are also on the list of banned items, and spectators have been advised to purchase food and beverages from the stadium’s designated stalls.

However, parents are allowed to bring milk and other essential items for young children.

No pets allowed

Pet owners have been explicitly told not to bring their dogs, cats, or even rabbits to the match. One fan humorously remarked, “My parrot is a cricket fan—does that mean I can’t bring him along?”

No skateboards or bicycles

To prevent congestion, some spectators opt to reach the stadium on skateboards or bicycles. However, the Dubai Cricket Stadium management has announced that these will not be allowed inside the premises.

No flash photography or video recording!

Authorities have warned that flash photography and video recording during the match are strictly prohibited. Not only do they disturb players, but they also violate copyright laws.

The spectators have been instructed not to bring glass cups, alcohol or any toxic substances.

Moreover, to maintain the integrity of the game, the radio communication devices have been banned to prevent any interference with the stadium’s communication and internet systems.

Dubai’s cricket organizers emphasized by saying that “Enjoy the game and follow the rules!”.

Related Topics

Cricket Internet ICC Water Dubai Young From

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for s ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

4 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Te ..

Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imra ..

PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..

18 minutes ago
 Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

36 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

56 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

1 hour ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

1 hour ago
 DEWA highlights its role in consolidating governme ..

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of ..

Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports