ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

(@Abdulla99267510)

India agrees to play all their matches at neutral venues rather than in the host country, Pakistan

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Dec 19th, 2024) ICC Champions Trophy 2025: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 would be held under hybrid model, with India agreeing to play their matches at neutral places rather than the host country, Pakistan.

Under the International Cricket Council (ICC), all events, including the Champions Trophy, organized by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until 2027 will be held under a hybrid model.

An ICC spokesperson said that from the 2025 Champions Trophy to all ICC events scheduled until 2027 in India, Pakistan's matches would be held at neutral venues.

The Green Shirts would avoid traveling to India. Both boards have agreed to the conditional arrangement proposed by the ICC.

As per the agreement, during the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, and the T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan-India matches would take place at neutral venues.

If Pakistan agreed to the hybrid model, ICC might also grant hosting rights for the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup to Pakistan.

Additionally, a tri-nation series would be scheduled for Pakistan to compensate PCB for the revenue or gate money expected from a Pakistan-India match during the Champions Trophy.

Previously, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had conveyed a firm message to the ICC, saying that it was unacceptable for India to refuse participation in Pakistan-hosted events while expecting Pakistan to play in India.

He emphasized the need for decisions based on equality.

Under the hybrid model, if the Indian team does not reach the semi-finals or finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, the entire event would be played in Pakistan.

Otherwise, one semi-final and the final would be held in the UAE if India qualified for the stages.

The Pakistan-India group-stage match would also be played in Dubai while the Indian team would play all three of its group matches at the same neutral venue.