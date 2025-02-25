Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss For Crucial Group B Match Between Australia, South Africa Faces Delay

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:42 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, South Africa faces delay

Match between Australia and South Africa as well as its start was scheduled for 2:00pm but due to rain, pitch is still covered with covers

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) The toss for the crucial Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa has been delayed due to rain.

The toss was supposed to take place at 1:30pm local time in Rawalpindi.

The match between Australia and South Africa as well as its start was scheduled for 2:00pm but due to the rain, the pitch is still covered with covers.

The covers remain on the pitch and surrounding areas, and after the umpires inspect the pitch, they will invite the captains for the toss.

