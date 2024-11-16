Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tour Kicks Off In Islamabad

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 tour kicked off in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to details, the trophy was displayed at landmarks including Pakistan Monument and Faisal Mosque.

The prestigious silverware will journey across the eight participating nations during the tour, providing unique experiences for fans.

After Islamabad, the tour will also head to other iconic cities and venues in Pakistan before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad ICC Mosque

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

46 minutes ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 hour ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 hour ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

5 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

5 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

5 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports