ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tour kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 tour kicked off in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to details, the trophy was displayed at landmarks including Pakistan Monument and Faisal Mosque.

The prestigious silverware will journey across the eight participating nations during the tour, providing unique experiences for fans.

After Islamabad, the tour will also head to other iconic cities and venues in Pakistan before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour.