ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Opening match will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19, 2025 in Karachi

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on February 19, 2025 as possible schedule for it has come to limelight.

The opening match will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19, 2025 in Karachi.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on February 23, 2025 at a neutral venue as per the schedule while final match of the mega event will be played on March 9, 2025, either in Lahore or at the neutral venue.

The sources said that the national team would play its third match against Bangladesh on February 27 while the first semi-final is set for March 3 followed by the second semi-final on March 4.

They said that a reserve day was allocated for the final match.

Dubai has been finalized as the neutral venue, and the ICC will soon officially announce the tournament's schedule.

