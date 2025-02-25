Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan Watched Pakistan Vs. India Match At Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan says PTI founder was the most upset about Pakistan Cricket

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan watched ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India inside jail and vented his frustration on cricket after the team's defeat, said Aleema Khan on Wednesday.

“Imran Khan was most upset about the cricket,” said Aleema Khan while talking to the reporters outside the Adiala jail on Tuesday.

Imran Khan’s sister said that Imran Khan watched the match and, due to Pakistan’s loss, expressed great disappointment and frustration over cricket.

Aleema Khan further quoted Imran Khan as saying that only PTI officials should speak on his behalf.

She also mentioned that Imran Khan criticized the selection process in cricket, stating, "When unqualified individuals are appointed, cricket will be ruined. Mohsin Naqvi should be asked about his experience in cricket."

Regarding Imran Khan’s health, his sister dismissed reports of him fainting in jail, saying, "Such news is spread to divert public attention.

The PTI founder laughed at this claim—he is perfectly fine. Qasim Khan Suri is out of the country, so how would he know?"

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja also spoke to the media, saying that Imran Khan was deeply saddened by the state of cricket. He quoted the PTI founder as saying, “Cricket has been destroyed; it has been handed over to inexperienced individuals,”.

He added that Imran Khan is very concerned about cricket as the sport holds deep significance for the people of Pakistan.

“Over the past few years, cricket has been turned into a joke,” he remarked.

On February 23, during a Champions Trophy match, India defeated Pakistan. This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament which led to their elimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister ICC Jail Fine February Media Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

9 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan ..

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

5 minutes ago
 UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa a ..

UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

15 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

45 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: ..

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM

1 hour ago
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

1 hour ago
 SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Ba ..

SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding ..

IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..

1 hour ago
 PHC issues stay order on distribution of developme ..

PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds

1 hour ago
 High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified app ..

High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..

1 hour ago
 Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports