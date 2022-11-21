ICC Changes Format, Location For T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:55 PM
The International Cricket body says qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, hosting their first global event.
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) World Cup is certain to throw up fresh match-ups and historic moments.
The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition.