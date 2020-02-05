UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Confirms Match Officials For Rawalpindi Test

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:07 AM

ICC confirms match officials for Rawalpindi Test

Richie Richardson will return to Pakistan as a match referee when he officiates the ICC World Test Championship fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which commences on Friday, in Rawalpindi as the ICC confirmed the match officials’ appointments

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020) Richie Richardson will return to Pakistan as a match referee when he officiates the ICC World Test Championship fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which commences on Friday, in Rawalpindi as the ICC confirmed the match officials’ appointments.

Richardson’s Playing Control Team includes Nigel LIong and Chris Gaffaney as on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus as TV umpire and Shozab Raza as the fourth umpire.

Richardson last toured Pakistan in September 2017 for the three ICC World XI T20Is at Lahore – which was also his first visit to the country as a match official.

The former West Indian cricketer toured Pakistan six times as a player and featured in six Tests and 21 ODIs between 1985 and 1996.

This is the first instance that Gaffaney and Erasmus will tour Pakistan, while Llong, who has officiate six ODIs across Karachi (3), Lahore (2), and Multan (1), will return after more than a decade. He last stood as an on-field umpire in Pakistan during the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in January 2009.

The first Test of the two-match series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 7-11 February.

Match officials’ appointments:

7-11 February – 1st Test. Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney (on-field), Marais Erasmus (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Multan World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Visit Rawalpindi Marais Erasmus Nigel Llong Chris Gaffaney January February September 2017 TV From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 February 2020

53 minutes ago

UAE paper highlights importance of country’s ene ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

10 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

10 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.