ICC Confirms Squads For World Test Championship 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The International cricket Council on Monday confirmed the Australia and India squads for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final to be played at The Oval from June 7-11.

With the start of the support period today (Monday), any changes to the squad could now only be made with the approval of the Event Technical Committee, the ICC said in news release.

Billed as the Ultimate Test, the WTC Final has June 12 earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play on the scheduled five days.

This is the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to the longest format of the game. New Zealand were the champions of the inaugural edition, beating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton.

The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million while the losers will get $ 800,000.

The squads: Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

 Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

