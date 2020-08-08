ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

(@fidahassanain)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The international cricket body said that the new schedule for major events affected by Coronavirus.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was supposed to be held in Australia in October-November has been postponed to 2022.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup which was schooled in Indian would take place as planned. The T20 World Cup 2021 would remain as it was for 20202 and all the taems who qualified for the 2020 event would now participate in the edition in India.

For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, a new qualification process would be run.

Whereas the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is concerned, it was also deferred from February and March 2021 to the following year.

“There was no women’s international cricket since conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year due to Coronavirus,” Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

“The competition teams have chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of the both qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament could be maintained,” the statement read.