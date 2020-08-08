UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Confirms T20 World Cup In Australia In 2022

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:35 PM

ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is supposed to be held in Australia in October and November has been deferred to 2022.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The international cricket body said that the new schedule for major events affected by Coronavirus.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was supposed to be held in Australia in October-November has been postponed to 2022.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup which was schooled in Indian would take place as planned. The T20 World Cup 2021 would remain as it was for 20202 and all the taems who qualified for the 2020 event would now participate in the edition in India.

For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, a new qualification process would be run.

Whereas the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is concerned, it was also deferred from February and March 2021 to the following year.

“There was no women’s international cricket since conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year due to Coronavirus,” Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

“The competition teams have chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of the both qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament could be maintained,” the statement read.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia February March 2020 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project comp ..

30 minutes ago

Moody upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under ..

39 minutes ago

Army Chief expresses sorrow over death of Saudi Ar ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

1 hour ago

Recovery of Coronavirus patients in country reache ..

1 hour ago

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian Ai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.