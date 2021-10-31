UrduPoint.com

ICC Congratulates Asghar Afghan For A Fine Super Career

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:00 PM

ICC congratulates Asghar Afghan for a fine super career

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) ::The International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday congratulated former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan for a superb career that has seen him play a crucial role in his country's rise in international cricket.

The batter, who has been a part of all seven major ICC tournaments that Afghanistan have participated in, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

His final match came against Namibia in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "Asghar has been a great ambassador of the game and played a huge part in Afghanistan's rise up the ranks in world cricket.

He has played a pivotal role as batter and led his team astutely during his time as captain. On behalf of the ICC, I wish him all the best for the future and hope that he continues to be associated with the game in the years to come." The 33-year-old finished his career having played 114 ODI matches, scoring 2,424 runs with a century and 12 half-centuries. He also scored 440 runs in six Test matches.

Asghar captained his country in their first-ever Test match against India in 2018 and at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016. At the time of his retirement, he holds the record for the most wins as captain in T20 internationals having led his team to victory in 42 games.

