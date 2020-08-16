UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Congratulates MS Dhoni For A Marvellous Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

ICC congratulates MS Dhoni for a marvellous career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday congratulated former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a wonderful international career that saw him lead his team to victory in all three major ICC tournaments for men.

The 39-year-old, who was captain of the teams that won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni was an accomplished all-rounder with his smart work behind the stumps and with the bat and was known as one of the greatest finishers in limited overs cricket.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "MS Dhoni is one of the all-time greats of the game. The image of his winning shot at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final is etched in the memory of cricket lovers around the world.

"He has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him for an outstanding cricket career and wish him all the best for the future." Dhoni scored 4,876 runs in 98 matches with 256 catches and 38 stumpings in a Test career that he called an end to in 2014. In ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings, last turning out for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In T20Is, he aggregated 1617 runs with 57 catches and 34 stumpings. He scored six centuries in Tests and 10 in ODIs.

Dhoni spent 656 days as the top-ranked batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings from 2006 to 2010 and was the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

He was in the ICC ODI Teams of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the ICC Test Teams of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2011.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Lead MS Dhoni Sunday 2019 All From Best Love

Recent Stories

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

56 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.