ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Opt To Bat First Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 02:37 PM

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

The both sides are excited for today's clash taking place at Wankhede ground.

WANKHEDE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

It is 39tg match of the mega event being played at Wankhede cricket ground. The both sides are much excited for today's clash.

