ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Make Aggressive Start Against Kiwis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2023 | 11:55 AM

The Kangaroos score 201 for 2 in the 24th over of the clash against New Zealand at Dharamsala ground.

DHARAMSALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) Australia maintained 8.37 run rate as it started and made 201 runs in the 24th over of the math against Kiwis at Dharamsala ground on Saturday.

The Kangaroos lost only two wickets to score 201 runs in the 24th over and they seemed quite aggressive this time again after beating Netherland.

Travis Head played well as he scored first century of the cricket World Cup 2023 and pushed his side to a strong position.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first against the Kangaroos.

