Open Menu

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England Set 157-run Target For Sri Lanka

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2023 | 01:21 PM

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England set 157-run target for Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan bowlers effectively dismantled the English lineup, restricting them to a mere 156 runs.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) England, the defending champion, faced a challenging task, scoring only 156 runs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first in a crucial encounter against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023.

In a disappointing batting performance, only Ben Stokes, with 43 runs off 73 balls, and Jonny Bairstow, contributing 30 runs from 31 balls, made noteworthy contributions.

The Sri Lankan bowlers effectively dismantled the English lineup, restricting them to a mere 156 runs.

Sri Lanka secured only one victory in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 before the clash with England.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Sri Lanka From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports