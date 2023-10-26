ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England set 157-run target for Sri Lanka

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Sri Lankan bowlers effectively dismantled the English lineup, restricting them to a mere 156 runs.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) England, the defending champion, faced a challenging task, scoring only 156 runs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first in a crucial encounter against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023.

In a disappointing batting performance, only Ben Stokes, with 43 runs off 73 balls, and Jonny Bairstow, contributing 30 runs from 31 balls, made noteworthy contributions.

Sri Lanka secured only one victory in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 before the clash with England.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.