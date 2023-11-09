ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri Lanka

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that there is a strong chance of heavy rain during the 41st match of the ongoing mega event.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2023) New Zealand on Thursday won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in 41st match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023.

The match is being played at Bengaluru ground, with the strong chance of heavy rain.

Williamson said that the weather has influenced his decision. He isn't too perturbed by NZ's four successive defeats. business as usual for NZ. As expected, tearaway Ferguson replaces legspinner Sodhi.

The team management might have had a temptation to bring Jamieson in for Southee, but they've resisted that, backing the more experienced Southee to come good in a crunch game.

SL make one change as well, with allrounder Chamika Karunaratne coming in for Kasun Rajitha.

They've opted for a hit-the-deck option over a swing bowler. Mendis says he would've preferred to bowl first as well at the Chinnaswamy.

Playing XIs:

NZ: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson(capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Lockie Ferguson

SL: 1 Pathum Nissanka,2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka