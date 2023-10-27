ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket

(@Abdulla99267510)

CHENNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) South Africa on Friday beat Pakistan by one wicket in a must-win clash of ICC cricket World Cup 2023 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan bowlers fought till the end as they gave really tough time to South Africa and put them under pressure. However, they continued to score and finally chased 271 runs target set by Pakistan.

A thrilling one-wicket victory has propelled South Africa to the top of the table with ten points, matching India's tally. However, South Africa holds the advantage in net run rate, despite having played one additional game.

This remarkable win was primarily orchestrated by South Africa's bowlers, with notable contributions from Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. They managed to dismiss Pakistan for 270 in 46.4 overs, a commendable achievement considering Pakistan's strong position at 225 for 5 by the 40th over.

During the chase, South Africa seemed well on course for victory, with Aiden Markram leading the way. Markram's innings of 91 allowed him to surpass Virat Kohli as the second-highest run-scorer of this World Cup. Additionally, his partnership with David Miller, worth 70 runs for the fifth wicket, further solidified South Africa's position.

However, the game took a dramatic turn when Miller was caught behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi's delivery in the 34th over, with South Africa still needing 65 runs to win.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored 50 each as Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. All-rounder Shadab Khan also made significant contribution at a crucial time and pushed Pakistan to a strong side.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.

Pakistan had made two changes to its playing XI for the crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were included in the team, stepping in to replace the injured Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Usama Mir, respectively.