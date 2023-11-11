ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy in clash with England

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has provided insights into Pakistan's strategy for their crucial upcoming match against England in the World Cup 2023.

Vaughan underscored the importance of including players with a striking rate ranging from 160 to 170 and effective wicket-takers in the lineup.

He specifically highlighted the potential game-changing abilities of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, citing Rauf's knack for taking quick wickets and Afridi's proven capability to dismantle oppositions.

Vaughan expressed a straightforward approach for Pakistan, emphasizing the need to select players capable of scoring at a high strike rate and identifying the best wicket-takers who can quickly secure five-wicket hauls. He singled out Haris Rauf and confirmed Shaheen Shah Afridi's inclusion due to his ability to take quick wickets.

In addition to Rauf and Afridi, Vaughan predicted the inclusion of leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the team, highlighting Pakistan's confidence in his leg-spin abilities and his batting depth.

“I think they’ll play the leg-spinner Shadab Khan. I think they fancy his leg-spin and depth in his batting," Vaughan further commented.

With Pakistan facing the possibility of elimination from the tournament, there is immense pressure on the team to secure a decisive victory.

With Pakistan having won four matches and suffered an equal number of defeats, their situation in the tournament is precarious. To secure a spot in the semi-finals, Pakistan must conclude their campaign with 10 points, considering the challenge posed by their net run-rate.

What is scenario of Pakistan’s survival?

In the must-win scenario against England, if Pakistan bats first, they need to win by a margin of 287 runs.

Alternatively, if they bowl first, they must restrict England to 50 runs and chase the target in two overs or limit them to 100 runs and chase in three overs. The upcoming match against England holds immense significance for Pakistan's World Cup aspirations.