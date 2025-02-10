ICC CT 2025 group stages match officials confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will stand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with the full match officials’ schedule for the group stage now confirmed.

Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula will take charge on field as Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi on 19 February, the first of 12 group stage matches taking place across Pakistan and Dubai as the Champions Trophy returns for the first time since 2017, said a press release.

Joel Wilson will be the tv umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee.

The full match officials’ schedule for the group stages can be found below: Pakistan v New Zealand, February 19 – Karachi: On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid; TV umpire: Joel Wilson; Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf; Referee: Andrew Pycroft.

Bangladesh v India, February 20– Dubai: On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Fourth umpire: Michael Gough; Referee: David Boon.

Afghanistan v South Africa, February 21– Karachi: On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker; TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough; Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid; Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Australia v England, February 22– Lahore: On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney; TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena; Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza; Referee: Andrew Pycroft.

Pakistan v India, February 23– Dubai: On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth; TV umpire: Michael Gough; Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock; Referee: David Boon.

Bangladesh v New Zealand, February 24– Rawalpindi: On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena; TV umpire: Rodney Tucker; Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson; Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Australia v South Africa, February 25– Rawalpindi: On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney; TV umpire: Alex Wharf; Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena; Referee: Andrew Pycroft.

Afghanistan v England, February 26– Lahore: On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson; TV umpire: Ahsan Raza; Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker; Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Pakistan v Bangladesh, February 27– Rawalpindi: On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock; TV umpire: Paul Reiffel; Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth; Referee: David Boon.

Afghanistan v Australia, February 28– Lahore: On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena; TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney; Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough; Referee: Andrew Pycroft.

South Africa v England, March 1– Karachi: On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza; TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid; Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson; Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

New Zealand v India, March 2– Dubai: On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth; TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock; Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel; Referee: David Boon.