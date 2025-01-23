ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s Arrival In Pakistan Not Clear Yet For Captains’ Meet
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:55 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, would arrive in Pakistan or not to take part in the Captains’ Meet event of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 is not clear yet.
All the captains of the eight countries are taking part in the Captains' Meet for the mega event.
According to the media reports, the captains have to gather in Karachi on February 16 or 17.
However, the ICC officials have not responded to Rohit Sharma's arrival in Pakistan for the Captains' Meet.
The ICC, according to the reports, did not make any official contact with the Indian board (BCCI) so far to confirm his arrival in Pakistan for the joint press conference.
Board of Control of cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devjit Saikia said that the issue of Rohit Sharma's trip to Pakistan is not under discussion yet, it is not on their agenda yet.
He said that a final decision regarding Rohit Sharma's visit to Pakistan could be taken only after the Indian Board gets government permission.
