Open Menu

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s Arrival In Pakistan Not Clear Yet For Captains’ Meet

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:55 PM

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ Meet

Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devjit Saikia says issue of Rohit Sharma's trip to Pakistan is not under discussion yet, it is not on their agenda yet

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, would arrive in Pakistan or not to take part in the Captains’ Meet event of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 is not clear yet.

All the captains of the eight countries are taking part in the Captains' Meet for the mega event.

According to the media reports, the captains have to gather in Karachi on February 16 or 17.

However, the ICC officials have not responded to Rohit Sharma's arrival in Pakistan for the Captains' Meet.

The ICC, according to the reports, did not make any official contact with the Indian board (BCCI) so far to confirm his arrival in Pakistan for the joint press conference.

Board of Control of cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devjit Saikia said that the issue of Rohit Sharma's trip to Pakistan is not under discussion yet, it is not on their agenda yet.

He said that a final decision regarding Rohit Sharma's visit to Pakistan could be taken only after the Indian Board gets government permission.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket ICC Visit February Media Event Government

Recent Stories

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands

13 minutes ago
 LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of ra ..

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

18 minutes ago
 Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

44 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

56 minutes ago
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

58 minutes ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

1 hour ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

1 hour ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports