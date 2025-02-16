ICC CT Additional Tickets For UAE Matches To Go On Sale Sunday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Additional tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy which are taking place in Dubai, UAE will go on sale Sunday.
Demand for Champions Trophy tickets remain high and fans will be able to purchase limited tickets when they go on general sale today, Sunday, February 16, said a press release.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the opening match in Dubai on February 20 between Bangladesh and India, the Pakistan versus India clash on February 23 and India’s final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2.
There are also limited tickets available for semi-final 1 taking place on March 4.
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday March 9- will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semifinal in Dubai.
The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.
Recent Stories
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC CT additional tickets for UAE matches to go on sale Sunday6 minutes ago
-
Cholistan Jeep Rally: Khalid Hameed, Lalain Khanzada win race17 hours ago
-
Pakistan athletes shines in Asian Taekwondo Open18 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament20 hours ago
-
Police beats Dutch team at National hockey stadium2 days ago
-
Pakistan reach Asian Jr Squash C’ships semis2 days ago
-
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup 20252 days ago
-
Sports minister orders urgent overhaul of Dring Stadium2 days ago
-
2 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars2 days ago
-
Six Pak cueists to feature in Asian Snooker C’ships3 days ago
-
Table tennis coaching camp in Khanewal3 days ago