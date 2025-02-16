ICC CT additional tickets for UAE matches to go on sale Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Additional tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy which are taking place in Dubai, UAE will go on sale Sunday.

Demand for Champions Trophy tickets remain high and fans will be able to purchase limited tickets when they go on general sale today, Sunday, February 16, said a press release.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the opening match in Dubai on February 20 between Bangladesh and India, the Pakistan versus India clash on February 23 and India’s final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2.

There are also limited tickets available for semi-final 1 taking place on March 4.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday March 9- will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semifinal in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.