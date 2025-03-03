ICC CT Semifinals Match Officials Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 have been announced as India take on Australia and South Africa face New Zealand.
New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will take charge of the first semifinal in Dubai between India and Australia, with Michael Gough serving as third umpire and Andy Pycroft on match referee duties, said a press release.
Illingworth continues in Dubai having overseen India’s Group A clash with New Zealand, while Gaffaney had been due to umpire Australia’s meeting with South Africa in Group B before the weather intervened.
Then in the second semifinal in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia’s Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires for the clash between the Proteas and the Black Caps.
Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for this encounter.
Dharmasena took charge of New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel was in the middle when India beat Pakistan.
Semifinal 1: Dubai, India v Australia, On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Richard Illingworth, Third Umpire: Michael Gough, Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock, Match Referee: Andy Pycroft.
Semi-Final 2: Lahore, South Africa v New Zealand, On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena & Paul Reiffel, Third Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza, Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.
