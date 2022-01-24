ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI cricketer of the year

(@Abdulla99267510)

The skipper has thanked fans, family, Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council for supporting him and boosting his morale.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2022) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his excellent performance in 2021.

This is the third consecutive honour for Babar as ICC had earlier declared him as the captain for ODI Team of the Year and T20I Team of the Year.

The ICC had nominated Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa's Janneman Malan, and Ireland's Paul Stirling for the award.

In response to the award, Babar Azam thanked fans, family, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), the ICC, and his team for supporting and boosting his morale.

The skipper said he believes his best knock in the year was against England at Edgbaston, which was also his career-best.

He said, "I was actually struggling there, but that knock gave me a lot of confidence,".

Babar Azam duringSouth Africa tour appreciated the performances of Fakahar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq — and did not leave himself out.

"My aim is to score runs in every country and at the home of the opponents. It was my goal and that series [against South Africa] was quite helpful for us," he added.