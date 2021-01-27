UrduPoint.com
ICC Delays World Test Championship Final For IPL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:17 PM

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

The International Cricket Council has surrendered before BCCI for Indian Premier League this year.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) International cricket Council has surrendered before the board of Control of Cricket for India (BCCI) as the final of the inaugural World Test Championship has been delayed for Indian premier League (IPL).

The Final of the inaugural World Test Championship was due on June 10 at Lord’s.

The latest reports said that now the championship will be played from June 18 to June 22 with June 23rd as the reserve day.

The decision was taken just to give the players sufficient time for preparation of final Test Championship and Indian Prmier

Earlier, the first World Test Championship faced many hurdles including COVID-19 pandemic.

Many other series were also not played due to the global pandemic.

However, no date has so far been given for Indian Premier League (IPL) but the rumors are there that this league is likely to be played between April and May this year whereas the final Test Championship is concerned it is expected to be played at the end of May or in the start of June.

India is at the top in World Test ranking with 430 points followed by New Zealand with 420 points, Australia is at the third position with 322 points.

Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies could not play the final for being at low points in the World Test ranking. They could not play even if they win the rest of the matches.

