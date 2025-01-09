ICC delegation visits National Bank Stadium to assess Champions Trophy preparations

A six-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the National Bank Stadium on Thursday to assess the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A six-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the National Bank Stadium on Thursday to assess the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The delegation, which included key ICC officials, broadcasters and logistics personnel, thoroughly reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

The purpose of the visit was to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place for the tournament, which is set to begin on February 19, 2025.

Usman Wahla, Director of International Cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), provided the delegation with an

in-depth briefing on the development works currently underway at the stadium.

The deadline for completing the required development works at the National Bank Stadium is set for January 25, 2025, ensuring that everything is ready well before the Champions Trophy commences.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups: Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash

between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.