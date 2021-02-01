ICC expresses surprise over beautiful cricket ground in Gwadar

(@fidahassanain)

Singer, song-writer and film-maker Fakhr-e-Alam has made these pictures and shared on Twitter which the international cricket body has liked and re-tweeted.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday expressed surprise over beautiful cricket ground in Gwadar.

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket body said: “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait...

Singer, songwriter, film maker and pilot Fakhr-e-Alam clicked these pictures shared by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Fakhr-e-Alam wrote: “Thank you @ICC for sharing my photos of Gawadar cricket stadium....and please come visit us soon and play cricket with us here.....,”.