ICC Expresses Surprise Over Beautiful Cricket Ground In Gwadar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:23 PM

ICC expresses surprise over beautiful cricket ground in Gwadar

Singer, song-writer and film-maker Fakhr-e-Alam has made these pictures and shared on Twitter which the international cricket body has liked and re-tweeted.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday expressed surprise over beautiful cricket ground in Gwadar.

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket body said: “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait...

,”

Singer, songwriter, film maker and pilot Fakhr-e-Alam clicked these pictures shared by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Fakhr-e-Alam wrote: “Thank you @ICC for sharing my photos of Gawadar cricket stadium....and please come visit us soon and play cricket with us here.....,”.

More Stories From Sports

