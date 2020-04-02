UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Grieved Over The Death Of DLS Method Founder Tony Lewis

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

ICC grieved over the death of DLS method founder Tony Lewis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed grief on the death of mathematician Tony Lewis, who co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected limited-overs matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed grief on the death of mathematician Tony Lewis, who co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected limited-overs matches.

Lewis, who passed away at the age of 78, had developed the original Duckworth-Lewis method jointly with Frank Duckworth, which was adopted by the ICC in 1999. After the retirements of Duckworth and Lewis, Steven Stern became the custodian of the method and his name was added to the system in 2014, said a press release issued here.

Frank Duckworth (left) and Tony Lewis co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected matches Frank Duckworth (left) and Tony Lewis co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected matches Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said, "Tony's contribution to cricket is huge.

The present day system of resetting targets in international cricket is based on the one developed by him and Frank more than two decades ago.

"His contribution to the game of cricket will be remembered for years to come and we send our condolences to his family and friends."Lewis, a graduate in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University, retired as a lecturer of Quantitative Research Methods from Oxford Brookes University. He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Mbe Sheffield Oxford Family From

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Project Space exhibition Intimaa: Be ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates Airlines to Resume Limited Number of Flig ..

59 seconds ago

FNC appoints Afraa Al Basty as Assistant Secretary ..

5 minutes ago

Govt partially allows flights from Islamabad to Gi ..

11 minutes ago

Administration shifts three corona patients to hos ..

3 minutes ago

Lufthansa puts 87,000 workers on reduced hours

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.