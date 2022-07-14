ICC improving fans digital experience

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC was constantly striving to improve the digital experience for all global cricket fans.

According to details, it was now launching a brand new ICC Fan Account that would allow fans to access all key platforms including icc-cricket.

com, event websites and ICC.tv.

As an ICC Fan, you can have access to exclusive benefits like first access to tickets for ICC events, unique competitions to win experiences, tickets, merchandise and more.

The fans would have their say by voting on ICC Awards and also exclusive access to ICC's premium video archive.