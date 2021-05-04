UrduPoint.com
ICC Invites Tenders For Data Collection Services

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:37 PM

ICC invites tenders for data collection services

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) has invited interested and qualified applicants to submit tenders to provide data collection services and exploit certain data-related rights at ICC Events between 2021 to 2023.

The tender covers a total of 279 matches at ICC Events, including the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023, ICC Men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

A total of 56 matches are from Women's Events, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022.

The scope of the tender also covers the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The applicants should have a demonstrated history of providing similar services and exploiting comparable rights. Accordingly, tenders should be accompanied by a compelling financial proposition.

The applicants should also submit tenders in respect of one or more of the elements set out within the Invitation to Tender document here. The ICC would evaluate each component element separately and applicants should submit their relevant documentation, in English, no later than May 17.

