ICC Launches Merchandise Licensing Partner Tender Process

Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday initiated tendering process for the appointment of both a Host Country Merchandise Licensing Partner and an Online Merchandise Licensing Partner for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Both events will be hosted in India and the ICC would like to invite interested and qualified applicants to deliver a 'turnkey' solution to offer fans in India and around the world to purchase official ICC event branded products in the lead up to and during the events, the ICC said in a press release.

The Host Country Merchandising Licensing Partner will design, develop and implement a merchandise licensing programme for the Host Country and further details on the tender process and requirements can be found here.

The Online Merchandise Licensing programme will feature a far-reaching global online retail presence for a wide range of event branded licensed products, that specifically promote cricket and, or the ICC Events.

Interested applicants must be experienced online retail service providers. Further details on the tender process and requirements can be found here.

Expressions of interest are sought only from organizations who have the appropriate logistical and infrastructure competence, resources, and financial capability to deliver the programme to a world class standard.

The ICC will begin issuing the tender documentation on Monday 5 October 2020.

The process time lines are listed below; potential bidders will be given an opportunity to submit clarifications until Wednesday 14 October 2020.

