ICC Launches Refreshed Visual Identity For Men’s, Women’s Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

ICC launches refreshed visual identity for men’s, women’s Champions Trophy

The ICC has launched a brand-new visual identity for both the men’s and women’s Champions Trophy with an entertaining and distinctive edge

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The ICC has launched a brand-new visual identity for both the men's and women's Champions Trophy with an entertaining and distinctive edge.

The unmissable Champions Trophy sees the top teams in the world come together for a thrilling two-week competition where every match counts. The men’s event will return for the first time since 2017, whilst there is a brand-new women’s version in the T20 format, as the world’s best players compete for the Champions Trophy white jackets, said a press release.

A battle for the iconic white jackets will occur every two years as an alternating men’s ODI event featuring the top eight teams and then entering a new era, the top six women’s T20 teams will compete in an intense and all-out showdown where we will witness each team write history.

The newly created visual identity is a digital-first vibrant expression, deliberately challenging the status quo, with an unconventional typographic logo which sets the tone for the look – bold and loud, confident and fun.

It has been designed to be agile, distinctive, and expressive, it’s inspired by the language of cricket; from the unique and integral words that describe the game, to the shouts when a wicket falls, to the name of each superstar that appears on the back of their kit. Both the verbal and written words are an integral part of the sport and that is celebrated through the brand.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, "The return of the men’s ICC Champions Trophy with a brand-new women’s event has provided us with a great opportunity for a refreshed vibrant and fun visual identity to represent the events over the next few years.

“The two-weeks of thrilling competition the event is renowned for is reflected in the bold and loud edge to the brand. The new elements are accompanied by the distinctive white jackets which nod to the history of the Champions Trophy and its unique, global appeal.”

