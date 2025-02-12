ICC lineup of Men’s CT ambassadors revealed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) With a week to go until the first ball is bowled in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the lineup of Event Ambassadors that will feature to add to the fan experience.

Pakistan’s 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed features in an all-star cast that also boasts two-time champion, Australia’s Shane Watson, Player of the Series in India’s 2013 trophy-winning campaign, Shikhar Dhawan and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee, said a press release.

With a wealth of experience in the Champions Trophy, over the course of the coming weeks, the lineup will provide fans with unrivalled insights into the competition through guest columns and match attendance, sharing their thoughts on what promises to be a thrilling event, where the world’s best eight teams will compete for the iconic white jackets.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “I will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017. Seeing the nation get behind us and celebrate that success is also something that’s very close to my heart, so I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket Calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event.

“The format means that every game is so important, and I can’t wait to play my part as an Ambassador and witness the tournament first-hand.

Shikhar Dhawan said, “It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll see the best sides in the world competing for the white jackets knowing that one mistake or one loss could spell the end of their hopes. It’s the ultimate competition where it’s all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle.”

Tim Southee said, “I am thrilled to be an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. It is an event that I always enjoyed playing in and one that always delivers on entertainment and drama.

“As a player, you’re aware that every game, every ball and every moment matters in the Champions Trophy format, and with so much at stake, I can’t wait to see how the action will unfold.”

Shane Watson said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a truly unique event that has provided us with so many unforgettable moments down the years.

“With the top eight teams going head-to-head for the iconic white jackets, we are sure to see some extraordinary do-or-die cricket across three thrilling weeks.”