ICC Looking For A Digital Publishing Platform Partner

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

ICC looking for a digital publishing platform partner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The ICC was looking for an experienced sport-focused partner who can provide both the platform and the services required to build, enhance and support the ICC's suite of digital products.

The ICC would like to invite interested and qualified applicants to express their interest in developing the ICC's digital publishing platform comprising a content management system and supporting tools, cricket sports data repository, identity system and ICC products including website and mobile applications, said a press release issued here.

The ICC was looking for an experienced sport-focused partner who can provide both the platform and the services required to build, enhance, and support the ICC's suite of digital products. Partners will have experience of building and operating platforms of global scale and delivering major global sporting events.

The selection of a Digital Publishing Platform partner would be a two-step process, designed to allow the ICC to appoint the most suitable and capable sport-focused Digital Publishing Platforms.

Interested applicants should complete the Expressions of Interest (EOI) document to enable the ICC to make an initial assessment of their suitability. The ICC would review the expressions of interest received and then issue more detailed 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) documentation to shortlisted applicants.

The key dates for this selection process are as follows: December 8 - EOI issued; December 17- EOI submissions due; December 21-ITT documents issued to shortlisted applicants; February 2021–Appointment of Digital Publishing Platform partner; Applicants were reminded that these dates may be amended by ICC, in its absolute discretion, for whatever reason and at any time. Interested applicants should submit their 'Expression of Interest' document on December 17.

