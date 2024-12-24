ICC Men’s Champions Trophy fixture announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced fixtures and groupings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under ‘fusion formula’ in Pakistan and Dubai (UAE)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced fixtures and groupings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under ‘fusion formula’ in Pakistan and Dubai (UAE).

Pakistan is the host country for the Champions Trophy 2025 but Dubai has been added as a venue to accommodate India to play its matches there after the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan on dubious grounds. Final will be played in Dubai if India qualified for the final.

According to the ICC media release, the eight-team tournament is set to begin on 19 February in Karachi with the final on 9 March. 15 matches will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host tournament play. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualifies, in that case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on 19 February. The Dubai leg begins the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.

Group B begins on 21 February, with Afghanistan squaring up against the Proteas in Karachi.

A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on Saturday (22 February), with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.

The eight sides in the Champions Trophy competing for the famous white winners’ jackets are the teams that finished in the top eight positions on the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Groups:

Group A-Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B-South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day