ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Fixture Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced fixtures and groupings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under ‘fusion formula’ in Pakistan and Dubai (UAE)
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced fixtures and groupings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under ‘fusion formula’ in Pakistan and Dubai (UAE).
Pakistan is the host country for the Champions Trophy 2025 but Dubai has been added as a venue to accommodate India to play its matches there after the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan on dubious grounds. Final will be played in Dubai if India qualified for the final.
According to the ICC media release, the eight-team tournament is set to begin on 19 February in Karachi with the final on 9 March. 15 matches will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host tournament play. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.
Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualifies, in that case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on 19 February. The Dubai leg begins the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.
Group B begins on 21 February, with Afghanistan squaring up against the Proteas in Karachi.
A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on Saturday (22 February), with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.
The eight sides in the Champions Trophy competing for the famous white winners’ jackets are the teams that finished in the top eight positions on the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.
Groups:
Group A-Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B-South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England
Champions Trophy schedule:
19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai
24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)
10 March, Reserve day
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Sports
-
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston28 minutes ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final1 minute ago
-
Under- 16 Sports games starts in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
KP Sports Minister distributes cash prizes among medalists of Quaid-e-Azam Games2 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar finalizes preparations for 2nd commissioner marathon race 20253 minutes ago
-
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced2 minutes ago
-
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy fixture announced2 minutes ago
-
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced4 hours ago
-
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 20254 hours ago
-
Saimak Mengal secures 2 Golds for Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Games5 hours ago
-
Saima Mengal secures 2 Golds for Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Games7 hours ago
-
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 20258 hours ago