Open Menu

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:15 PM

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

The victory is crucial for the both sides in the 44th match of the mega event being played at the Eden Garden today.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) England won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (today).

It is the 44th match of the mega event which is being played at Eden Garden ground. The victory in this match is crucial for both sides for their survival.

Playing XIs:

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Gus Atkinson, 11 Adil Rashid

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Agha Salman, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Jos David Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Saud Shakeel Afridi Event

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

1 hour ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

4 hours ago
PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

13 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

14 hours ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

14 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

14 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports