ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The victory is crucial for the both sides in the 44th match of the mega event being played at the Eden Garden today.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) England won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (today).

It is the 44th match of the mega event which is being played at Eden Garden ground. The victory in this match is crucial for both sides for their survival.

Playing XIs:

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Gus Atkinson, 11 Adil Rashid

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Agha Salman, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf