ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in semi-final

The both sides are much excited for today’s clash to reach the final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

WANKHEDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) India won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the semi final match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

It is a crucial match for the both sides to reach final match of the mega event.

India strategically gained the upper hand by winning the toss, a move calculated to neutralize the threat of Trent Boult exploiting swinging conditions with the new ball under lights. The game plan revolves around navigating through Boult's initial spell and concentrating on targeting Tim Southee, who stepped into the World Cup as an injury replacement.

India has established itself as the quickest-scoring team in the first 10 overs of this World Cup, showcasing an impressive run rate of 6.7. Despite the potential nerves associated with a semi-final, particularly in the initial overs, the team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is anticipated to pick up the pace once they assess the pitch's rhythm.

Commenting on the pitch conditions, Rohit Sharma observed that it appears good but leans towards the slower side. Reflecting on the 2019 semi-final, he recognized New Zealand's consistent performance over the years, looking forward to a challenging yet thrilling contest. Emphasizing the need to stay focused on the present and control factors within their grasp, he said that it was an important day today.

On the flip side, Kane Williamson expressed a preference for batting first on a used surface. He expressed optimism about potential dew later in the match benefiting his team's performance. Acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by a well-performing team, Williamson highlighted that both India and New Zealand have consistently delivered high-quality cricket performances.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj