(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan will play its first match against the Netherlands at Hyderabad tomorrow.

Hyderabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) The ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India on Thursday, with the opening match between defending champion England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad.

Pakistan will play its first match against the Netherlands at Hyderabad tomorrow.

The 13th edition of the Men's ODI World Cup comprises of 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

Ten teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete against each other in the tournament.